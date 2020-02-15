PHOTOS: Ananya Panday opts for a classic white tee & denim skirt as she leaves with mom for Filmfare in Assam

Ananya Panday kept it chic and stylish in a no makeup look as she headed with her mom Bhavana Pandey to Assam for Filmfare Awards 2020. Check out the airport photos.

It’s going to be a starry Saturday as the Bollywood superstars are on their way to Assam for the 65th Filmfare Awards 2020. On Saturday morning, after , Ananya Panday also left Mumbai as she joined her mom Bhavana Pandey at the airport. The mother-daughter duo kept it stylish as they joined other celebs in taking a flight to Assam for the award show that will be held tonight. After celebrating a sweet Valentine’s Day with her parents, Ananya headed to Assam for her debut Filmfare session.

In the photos, Ananya can be seen keeping it chic and stylish as she hits the airport with her mom. Panday is seen clad in a white tee with denim skirt and sneakers. Along with this, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actress can be seen carrying a tote bag. Ananya’s no makeup look surely will leave you impressed as she poses with mom Bhavana and leaves for her first Filmfare Awards show. Ananya’s mom can be seen opting for a casual and comfy look in a black and white as she joins her daughter for her first ever Filmfare Award show.

(Also Read: Ananya Panday's reaction to the paparazzi calling her ACP is hilarious; WATCH)

On the work front, Ananya made her debut in Student of The Year 2 last year with Tara Sutaria. Post this, she went on to work in Pati Patni Aur Woh and now, she will be seen in Ishaan Khatter co-starrer Khaali Peeli. The film will hit the screens on June 12, 2020. Along with Ananya, Alia also headed to Assam for the award show. A day back, , Ayushmann Khurrana, , Kartik Aaryan and others also joined B-towners in heading to Assam for the show. It surely will be a star studded evening in Guwahati, Assam as many other celebs too will be seen heading for the show.

Check out the photos:

Credits :Manav Manglani

Read More