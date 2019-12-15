PHOTOS: Ananya Panday paints a pretty picture in a red dress as she attends an event

Ananya Panday has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as she arrived for attending an event in the city. Check out her latest pictures.

Ananya Panday is currently on cloud nine as her latest release Pati, Patni Aur Woh has performed well at the box office. She has also been praised for her stellar performance as Tapasya in the movie. Despite being just two films old, Ananya enjoys a massive fan following all over the country. The beautiful actress made her debut with the movie Student of the Year 2 earlier this year along with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles.

Ananya has been an all – time favourite of the paparazzi even before her entry into the film industry. Now that she has already become a star, the paps never fail to catch a glimpse of her! Recently, the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress has been snapped by the shutterbugs as she arrived for attending an event. Ananya looked pretty in a red – coloured off – shoulder dress and we are in complete awe of her.

Check out the latest pictures of Ananya Panday below:

(ALSO READ: Khaali Peeli: Ananya Panday is obsessed with her 'new acting coach' on the sets; Check it out)

Talking about Pati, Patni Aur Woh, it also stars Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles apart from Ananya Panday. It has been co – produced by Bhushan Kumar and is directed by Mudassar Aziz. It happens to be a remake of the 1978 movie of the same name starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha and Ranjeeta Kaur in the lead roles. The songs of Pati, Patni Aur Woh like Akhiyon Se Goli Maare, Dheeme Dheeme and Tu Hi Yaar Mera have also become chartbusters.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More