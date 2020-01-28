PHOTOS: Ananya Panday pulls off her casual look with swag as she heads to for a ferry ride

Ananya Panday, who is working on Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, looked beautiful in casuals as she went for a ferry ride.

Bollywood is known of making and following new trends, be it in lifestyle, outfits, looks or outings. Recently, there has been a new trend in the tinselvile wherein celebs like , Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan were seen enjoying a ferry ride. And now the recent one to join the league is the young starlet Ananya Panday. The diva was spotted heading for a ferry ride in the city and she looked quite happy and excited about it.

In the pictures, Ananya, who made her debut with Student of the Year 2, was making heads turn with her swag and she pulled off the casual wear with ultimate panache. The actress was seen wearing a blue coloured printed shirt which she had paired with white shorts and sneakers. Ananya kept her hair locks open and was also carrying an AP handbag. The young diva was all smiles and was seen waving at the paparazzi as she made her way to the ferry and we can’t get enough of her flawless smile.

Check out Ananya Panday’s pictures from the ferry ride:

Talking about the work front, Ananya, who is two films old in Bollywood, will soon be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s production Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Helmed by Maqbool Khan, the movie will mark Ananya’s first production with Ishaan and this new jodi is creating a lot of buzz in the town. Are you excited about Ananya-Ishaan’s Khaali Peeli? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

