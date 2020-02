PHOTOS: Ananya Panday & Rani Mukerji look drop dead gorgeous at Armaan Jain & Anissa's wedding reception

Ananya Panday and Rani Mukerji look drop dead gorgeous as they attend the wedding reception of newlyweds Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra. Check out the pictures.

Swetlana Neog Written By 1738 reads Mumbai Published: February 5, 2020 12:35 am

0