PHOTOS: Ananya Panday shoots for a bike scene with Vijay Deverakonda and fans are curious to know more

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda's photos from a night shoot have fans wondering what is in store. Check out the photos right here.

Ananya Panday is sure keeping up in the news for the projects she has done and the ones she has at hand ahead. The actress made her Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2 and was also seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh. Currently, she is shooting for Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, and has kickstarted work on Puri Jagganadh directorial co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Apart from these two films, the actress will also be seen in a movie with and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

And while all her projects definitely sound interesting, new photos from her shoot with heartthrob Vijay have come in and fans are excited to see what does the duo has in store. This movie will be a pan India film and will be releasing in multiple languages. In the photos, we can see the leading duo shoot for a bike sequence and it has lead to multiple questions in the minds of the fans. None the less, we are all equally excited to see how does the movie turn out to be.

Check out Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda's photos right here:

Talking about her role in the film, Ananya said, "My character is quite like the real me. I think young girls will be able to relate to her cute, funny and charming personality. I am working on my Telugu too, learning a few words every day on the set. I will try to dub for myself in as many languages as possible."

Credits :Manav Manglani

