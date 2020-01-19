PHOTOS: Ananya Panday & Siddhant Chaturvedi spotted together post the former's trolling on nepotism remark

This is the first time when the duo made a rare appearance together post the trolling that Ananya Panday faced after making the remark on nepotism.

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress Ananya Panday was spotted in the city with handsome Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actors, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi were all smiles as they posed by shutterbugs in the city. This is the first time when the duo made a rare appearance together post the trolling that Ananya Panday faced after making the remark on nepotism. The actress during a round table discussion said that she had her share of struggles. At this time, the Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi said that "Jahaan humaare sapne poore hote hai, waha inke struggle shuru hote hai.” Siddhant Chaturvedi won the internet with his witty and savage reply.

In no time the social media with memes of the two actors. The stunning Ananya Panday made her Bollywood debut with 's film Student of the Year 2. The film also featured Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The film was a box office success and the fans loved the young actress. On the other hand, the Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi essayed MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. The film Gully Boy saw in the lead alongside .

Check out the pictures of Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi:

The gorgeous diva, Ananya Panday was spotted in black coloured jeans and sweatshirt and Siddhant Chaturvedi was donning denims with a white t-shirt and grey jacket. The duo made a stylish appearance in the city after all that trolling that went on post their interview went viral on the social media platforms.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

