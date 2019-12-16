PHOTOS: Ananya Panday slays in a chic outfit as she steps out in the city

Ananya Panday looks chic and stylish as usual as she steps out in the city. Check out the latest pictures of the Pati, Patni Aur Woh actress.

When the beautiful and gorgeous Ananya Panday made her debut in Bollywood earlier this year, no one thought that she would make it big so soon. However, the actress has proved her worth again in her second movie Pati, Patni Aur Woh which was released sometime back. Ananya has been highly praised for aptly portraying the role of a Delhi – based girl, Tapasya Singh in the much – loved movie co – starring Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

Ananya has now become an all – time favourite of the paparazzi and often gets snapped by them at various events and occasions. The Student of the Year 2 actress has been recently clicked by the shutterbugs as she stepped out in the city. Ananya looked stunning in a monochrome outfit consisting of a white shirt teamed up with a black skirt. She also wore a pair of black heels that further compliment her entire outfit.

Check out the latest pictures of Ananya Panday below:

Ananya Panday made her debut with the movie Student of the Year 2 earlier this year which also featured Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles. The movie has been directed by Punit Malhotra and is produced by . As it has been already mentioned above, her second movie is Pati, Patni Aur Woh which has been declared a hit. Ananya is now gearing up for her next movie which is titled Khaali Peeli. She has been paired up opposite Ishaan Khatter in the movie.

