PHOTOS: Ananya Panday sports two ultra stylish looks as she switches from a pantsuit to a body con

Ananya Panday seems to be going places with all the work that she has ahead and of course, the fashion choices she has been making as well. Right from her outfits at the ramp to some of the regular casual looks she sports, there's something that the Student Of The Year 2 star has which always manages to grab our attention and last night, she did it with not just one, but two outfits.

Ananya was first snapped at the airport as she returned to Mumbai and oh boy, it looks like she had made up her mind to set a fashion statement as she looked stunning in grey pantsuit, so much that we sure think we want one too. Later, she was snapped at 's party along with her father Chunky Pandey as well, and for that, she sported a glittery bodycon with the puffed up sleeves being the highlight, apart from that belt that read '24 hours online' of course.

On the work front, Ananya is currently gearing up for upcoming film with Ishaan Khatter titled Khaali Peeli. The actress is often snapped with her co-star while going in and out of dance practice. Apart from that, she is also going to be sharing screen space with and Siddhant Chaturvedi in an untitled project.

