PHOTOS: Ananya Panday is a vision in white as she is spotted arriving at Karan Johar's residence

Ananya Panday might be a few films old but she has been able to garner a huge fan base within a short span of time. After having made her debut in Student of the Year 2 (2019), Ananya’s doors opened for more projects and her career trajectory is proof. Apart from her acting skills, the diva is also known for her impeccable fashion choices and multiple instances prove the same. As we speak of this, the actress has been spotted in the city.

The Khaali Peeli star has been snapped by the paparazzi as she made her way to ’s residence in the city. Ananya looks stunning in a sleeveless white outfit as she flashes her beaming smile while stepping out in her car. Her makeup game is on point as usual that can be seen in the pictures. This also makes us wonder if the actress is in talks with the filmmaker for a new film.

Check out the pictures below:

Moreover, Ananya Panday also shares a great bond with Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi Johar. Meanwhile, the actress will next be collaborating with Arjun Reddy fame Vijay Deverakonda in a Pan India movie that has been helmed by Puri Jagannadh. Apart from that, she will also be collaborating with and Siddhant Chaturvedi for her upcoming movie that has been backed by Shakun Batra. However, the title of the same is yet to be revealed by the makers.

