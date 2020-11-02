  1. Home
PHOTOS: Ananya Panday waves at the paps as she arrives for BFF Shanaya Kapoor's birthday bash

Ananya Panday shares a great bond with her BFF Shanaya Kapoor. The paparazzi have recently spotted the actress arriving at the latter's residence in the city.
PHOTOS: Ananya Panday waves at the paps as she arrives for BFF Shanaya Kapoor's birthday bashPHOTOS: Ananya Panday waves at the paps as she arrives for BFF Shanaya Kapoor's birthday bash
Bollywood seems to be in a celebratory mood for the past few days as it has witnessed various special occasions. Be it the announcement of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma’s pregnancy or Amrita Rao and her husband Anmol welcoming a baby boy, its celebration time everywhere. It will be wrong if we don’t mention the birthdays of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan on November 1 and 2. And now, there’s yet another birthday bash in B-town!

We are talking about Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor here who will turn a year older on November 3. Well, it seems like the party has already begun and her BFF Ananya Panday has already reached for the same. The paparazzi have spotted the actress arriving at Shanaya’s place sometime back. She is wearing a white and orange top teamed up with a pair of skin-coloured joggers with matching sandals. The Khaali Peeli actress also waved at the paparazzi as she arrived there.

Check out the pictures below:

Interestingly, Ananya herself celebrated her birthday a few days ago on October 30, 2020. She recently returned from Goa after shooting for her upcoming movie with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress last featured in the movie Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter. She will next feature in the movie that has been tentatively titled Fighter. It also features South star Vijay Deverakona on Arjun Reddy fame. The much-awaited and anticipated project has been backed by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur.  

