PHOTOS: Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur & Kunal Kemmu have a Malang reunion in the city

Malang stars Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur & Kunal Kemmu step out for a get together ahead of the film's release.

Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu starrer Malang is just a few days away from its release and the stars have gone on a promotional spree. Malang follows the passionate love story of Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani's characters. While their adventurous love is the crux of the film, the plot also explores the revenge story of Aditya and unveils his dark character who seeks pleasure in killing people. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor dons the cop uniform to hunt down Aditya Roy Kapur. His lunatic laugh as seen in the trailer makes chills run down our spines and Kunal Kemmu too marks a strong appearance. Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is slated for February 7, 2020 release.

As the film is inching close to its release, Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur & Kunal Kemmu headed out for a Malang reunion today. Disha was the first one to be spotted at the restaurant. Following her Sunday ritual, the actress headed to Bastian restaurant followed by her Malang tribe - Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kunal Kemmu. Disha looked fresh and beautiful donning the pastel shades. She wore a powder blue top matched with a white printed skirt. She left her hair loose over the shoulders and flashed her million-dollar smile.

Making the ladies go weak in the knees, Aditya Roy Kapur made a stylish appearance. The actor wore a light pink tee under a blue shirt and clubbed it up with black jeans and loafers. He sported a pair of black sunnies and flaunted his stubble beard. And guess what? it suddenly feels hotter here in Mumbai.

Kunal Kemmu went cool and casual in his all-white outfit. He wore a white tee with white ripped jeans. The actor sported a cap and orange sports shoes with his oh-so-cool outfit. Check it out:

Anil Kapoor stole the thunder. The 63-year-old actor gives the other actors a run for their money and his pictures are proof! He wore an off white shirt with matching pants and sported a pair of shades. He opted for white sports shoes with his stylish ensemble.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

