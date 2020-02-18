PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma adds glamour to her metallic look with those sleeves at the Femina Beauty Awards 2020

The Femina Beauty Awards have the whos who of Bollywood gracing the red carpet and also attending the event is none other than Anushka Sharma. Check out the photos right here.

is one of those B-town divas who adds a surprise element to her looks every single time and while some of them are a total yay, some turn out to be not so impressive, but hey, shouldn't we be lauding her for the experiments she keeps doing? Well, for sure. And today, here she is once again, as she attends the Femina Beauty Awards 2020 with yet another ravishing look of hers.

Metallic has been a trend for the longest time now, and today, she added a surprise element with not just the additional black and the asymmetrical outfit, but also with those super stylish sleeves. She kept everything simple to make sure the dress is what is the highlight and so, she wore a pair of black earrings and did her hair into a neat bun, completing the entire look with her heels.

Check out Anushka Sharma's photos right here:

Meanwhile, Anushka was on vacation with beau Virat Kohli and she gave us multiple glimpses of her holiday with him until she finally bid him goodbye and shared one of the most adorable photos with him and well, we continue to gush over them.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

