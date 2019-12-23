PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma slays in a monochrome oversized shirt with pants as she goes out and about in the city

Anushka Sharma was snapped in the city. The Zero star opted for a cool and casual look and left her fans in awe. Check it out.

Often when Bollywood stars head out in the city, they get caught in the frame by the paparazzi. Hence, most of the times, stars are dressed to impress. Be it a casual outing or gym look, Bollywood stars ensure they look the best. Speaking of this, was caught in the frame by paparazzi this afternoon in the city. The star of Zero has been off the big screen for over a year now and fans of Anushka have been waiting to hear her movie announcement.

This afternoon, Anushka stepped out to visit a clinic and on her way out, was caught in the frame by paps. In the photos, the Pari star can be seen clad in a black and white oversized shirt with black ankle-length pants. Anushka added a pair of cool white sneakers and a cool pair of glares to complete her chic yet stylish look. The diva had left her hair open and looked at the paparazzi from a distance. The diva was snapped while getting onto her car and heading home.

While it has been a year to Aanand L Rai’s Zero in which Anushka was seen as a scientist suffering from cerebral palsy, the diva hasn’t announced her next yet. In Zero, Anushka shared screen space with and . The film got a lukewarm response but Anushka’s acting was loved. A while back reports were coming in that Sharma is in talks with Rohit Shetty and Farah Khan for Satte Pe Satta remake. However, nothing was heard about it more.

Check out Anushka Sharma's photos below:

