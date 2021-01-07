PHOTOS: Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli snapped as they head towards her mom's residence

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are all set to welcome their first child this year. Meanwhile, check out their latest pictures.

and Virat Kohli’s fans were elated when the couple announced her pregnancy a few months ago. The two of them tied the knot in 2017 and have been already setting major relationship goals for many others out there. Anushka recently took part in a maternity shoot and her stunning pictures from the same went viral on social media in no time. The diva also resumed work amidst her pregnancy sometime back and now serves as an inspiration for everyone.

In the midst of all this, Anushka and Virat have been snapped by the paparazzi on Wednesday night as they headed out to her mom’s residence in the city. The husband-wife duo was masked up before they stepped out of their residence as can be seen in the pictures. The shutterbugs clicked their pictures from a particular distance. Earlier, the PK actress had called out a photographer and a publication house for invading her privacy and clicking pictures while she was with Virat at their residence.

Meanwhile, check out the pictures below:

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero that also featured and in the lead roles. The actress has been on a long hiatus since then. However, she tried her hands on production in between and produced some amazing masterpieces like Bulbbul and Paatal Lok. If media reports are to be believed, Anushka will resume work this year.

