PHOTOS: Arjun Kapoor & Malaika Arora make for a sizzling duo at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's reception

Lovebirds Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora pose for the paps at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception. Check out the photos right here.

and aren't seen together as often as their fans would like to see them, however, they are snapped together at events and occasions and well, they do prove every single time why they make for an adorable as well as a sizzling couple when they pose for the paps. And last night, the duo graced Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception party and that has all of our attention heading towards these two.

Malaika is a total stunner and she never disappoints us with the fancy designer looks that she puts together for such events and last night happened to be no different because she opted for a red extremely sizzling saree and the overall look with the hair and the makeup is a huge thumbs up from us. Arjun, on the other hand, kept it suave and casual and yet looked handsome in a green kurta that he paired with black bottoms and shoes.

Check out Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's photos right here:

(ALSO READ: PHOTO: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor cuddle up for a click & shell out major BFF goals)

Malaika, Arjun, and others were recently spotted together when they headed out for Amrita Arora's party and if we go by the inside photos and videos, it sure turned out to be a fun night. In fact, Arjun made sure to pose with Malaika and the girls and it is just as adorable as ever.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More