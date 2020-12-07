PHOTOS: Arjun Kapoor returns to Mumbai as he wraps up Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan & Yami Gautam

Arjun Kapoor was seen wearing a graphic sweatshirt, jeans and tinted sunglasses as he exited the Mumbai airport on Sunday night. Check out the photos below.

, who was shooting for his horror comedy for almost a month in the hills in North India, is back on home turf. The actor was seen exiting the Mumbai airport on Sunday night as he made his way to he car. Arjun was shooting in Dalhousie and Palampur for Bhoot Police with and after they took off on 4 November for the filming schedule.

On Sunday night, Arjun was snapped while leaving the airport and heading home. The actor was seen wearing a graphic sweatshirt, jeans and tinted sunglasses along with a blue checkered mask. While Arjun was shooting in the hills, girlfriend made her way to Dharamshala to spend Diwali with her beau. Malaika and BFF Kareena Kapoor Khan along with son Taimur spent some quality time during the Diwali break with their loved ones.

While Malaika returned a week later, Kareena accompanied Saif and the team of Bhoot Police to Palampur. The actress, who is expecting her second child with Saif, will also be returning to Mumbai today.

Check out Arjun Kapoor's airport photos:

The team of Bhoot Police had kick-started the shoot in early November and also shared the film's first poster. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Arjun Kapoor had captioned it, "The #NewNormal is Paranormal." Apart from the lead cast, the film also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Jaaved Jaaferi. The film is helmed by Pavan Kirpalani and bank rolled by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

