PHOTOS: Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya, Anshula & others step out for a family gathering in the city

Panipat star Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya, Anshula and other family members step out for a family gathering in the city. Check out the pictures.

The Namaste England star was spotted with sister Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor in the city. The Kapoor family members got papped as they stepped out in the city. The Finding Fanny actor Arjun Kapoor looked very dapper and suave in his outfit. The young and dynamic Shanaya Kapoor looked gorgeous in her casual avatar. The diva was seen in a white coloured top and blue denims. Shanaya Kapoor was spotted along with her brother Jahaan and parents Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. The Kapoor family members were all smiles as they posed happily for the shutterbugs.

The Ishaqzaade and Gunday actor Arjun Kapoor was last seen in the period drama called Panipat. This film also featured the gorgeous actress Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor got positive reviews for his film Panipat. This film was helmed by Jodhaa Akbar director Ashutosh Gowarikar. Arjun Kapoor was seen celebrating sister Anshula Kapoor's birthday with family and friends. The Half Girlfriend star was seen by his sister's side while she was cutting her birthday cake. The Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor also posted a sweet message on Anshula Kapoor's birthday.

Check out the pictures:

The stunning actress said in her Instagram post that Anshula makes her feel safe and loved. Janhvi Kapoor does not fail to mention how proud she is of Anshula Kapoor and her achievements so far. Today, the Kapoor family members were spotted together in the city for a family gathering and the fans are very excited to see their pictures.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

