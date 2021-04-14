PHOTOS: Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades looks adorable as she heads out with their son Arik

Gabriella Demetriades headed out in the city along with her and Arjun Rampal's baby boy Arik. Take a look at the adorable snaps.

Arjun Rampal welcomed his baby boy back in 2019, with South African model Gabriella Demetriades. The pair announced the pregnancy with a social media post in the month of April the same year. Since then, the duo has been posting adorable pictures of their little one, Arik. Fans absolutely love the mushy family photos that the stars regularly post. Today, Gabriella headed out in the city along with their baby boy Arik. The mother-son duo made heads turn as they stepped out and posed for the cameras.

In the photos, we can see the model donning comfy-yet-stylish attire. Gabriella rocked a grey coloured crop-top which she paired with distressed high-waist jeans. The star had her hair down and wore minimal make-up. Considering the recent hike in Covid-19 cases, Gabriella was seen adhering to the safety guidelines by maintaining social distancing. She also carried Arik in one arm. The little one could be seen wearing a blue outfit with his hair tied. The star momentarily waited to greet the paps by waving at them before leaving.

Take a look at Gabriella Demetriades’ photos with Arik:

Only a few days ago, the model celebrated her birthday. To make her day special, Arjun shared a couple of her on his personal Instagram handle. In the caption, the actor was seen showering love on his girlfriend by calling her a beautiful soul. Arjun beautifully penned his thoughts, “Happy birthday my beautiful soul, love you more every day. happy birthday @gabriellademetriades” along with heart emoticons.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

