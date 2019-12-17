PHOTOS: Ayushmann Khurrana and Saif Ali Khan look dapper as they get papped in the city

The Vicky Donor actor Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted in a purple jacket and funky sunglasses. On the other hand, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Saif Ali Khan looked very sleek in a suit as he got papped at the airport.

The Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and were spotted looking very dapper and handsome as they got papped in the city. The Vicky Donor actor Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted in a purple jacket and funky sunglasses. On the other hand, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actor Saif Ali Khan looked very sleek in a suit as he got papped at the airport. The Omkara actor Saif Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of his magnum opus Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The Andhadhun actor Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in the upcoming film called Gulabo Sitabo. This film will also feature Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film is helmed by ace director Shoojit Sircar.

The first look of the film Gulabo Sitabo got the fans and film audience very excited about the film. As per the interview in Mumbai Mirror, the director revealed that the film which sees Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead revolves around glove puppet characters in Uttar Pradesh. The National Award winning actor Ayushmann Khurrana will next feature in the film called Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. This film is a sequel to the 2017 super hit film Shubh Mangal Savdhan.

The Bollywood superstar Amitabh is gearing up for the release of thriller titled Chehre. The Cocktail actor Saif Ali Khan is making headlines for his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The Omkara actor will be essaying the character named Uday Bhan. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting to see how the duo of and Saif Ali Khan will look on screen together as they battle it out.

Check out the pictures of Ayushmann Khurrana and Saif Ali Khan:

