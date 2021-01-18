PHOTOS: Ayushmann Khurrana gives a thumbs up to the paps, Parineeti Chopra snapped in her workout gear.

While Ayushmann Khurrana was papped outside a clinic in the Mumbai's suburbs, Parineeti Chopra was seen heading for a workout or rehearsals.

The paparazzi in Mumbai began their week on a hectic note as several stars were spotted and snapped in the city. From and Kareena Kapoor Khan to and , it was a buy day. Not just that, the paparazzi also spotted a few celebrities who rarely are snapped in the city. Two such celebs are Ayushmann Khurrana and . The 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' co-stars were seen in different parts of the city.

While Ayushmann Khurrana was papped outside a clinic in the Mumbai's suburbs, Parineeti Chopra was seen heading for a workout or rehearsals in her workout gear. Ayushmann obliged the paps with photos as he stood at a distance and gave a thumbs up. The actor also said Namaste to the photographers before leaving.

Menwhile, Parineeti was seen stepping out of her car in Mumbai's suburb Andheri. The actress was all smiles as she waved out to the paps. Parineeti, who left the audiences surprised with her Girl On The Train teaser, was snapped wearing a colour co-ordinated gym look as well as a similar colour of gym shoes.

Ayushmann was in Chandigarh for the last few months where he was shooting for Abhishek Kapoor's next also starring Vaani Kapoor. The actor recently returned to Mumbai with his family. As for Parineeti, the actress will next be seen on The Girl On The Train which will release on Netflix on 26 February.

Check out Ayushmann and Parineeti's photos below:

