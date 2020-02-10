PHOTOS: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar & others step out to promote Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyadha Saavdhan star cast including Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao have been recently snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out for promoting the movie. Check out the pictures.

Ayushmann Khurrana – Bhumi Pednekar starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which was released back in the year 2017 received tremendous response from the audiences and was termed a super hit. Now, the talented actor is back again with the spin off drama Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie has been creating quite a lot of buzz in the media ever since its inception. With just a few days left for its release, the star cast has left no stone unturned in its promotions.

Recently, the star cast of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan including Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao stepped out to promote the movie in yet another big platform. Ayushmann looked dapper in a black tee teamed up with a pair of silver coloured cargo pants and an orange jacket. Jitendra, on the other hand, also looked suave as he was all suited up in blue. Neena Gupta looked stunning in a pink saree while Gajraj Rao was also dressed his traditional best.

Check out the pictures Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan's star cast below:

(ALSO READ: Ayushmann Khurrana gushes as he gets proposed by Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan co star Jitendra; Watch)

Talking about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the movie is based on a story revolving around same – sex marriage and homosexuality. Apart from the lead star cast, it also features Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Pankhuri Awasthy and Neerah Singh in pivotal roles. Bhumi Pednekar will be reportedly making a cameo appearance in the movie. The romantic comedy has been co – produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L. Rai. It has been directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is slated to be released on February 21, 2020.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Read More