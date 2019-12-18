PHOTOS: Ayushmann Khurrana, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon & others make heads turn at the red carpet

Ayushmann Khurrana, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon and other stars make heads turn at the red carpet. Check out the pictures.

The Bollywood stars like Ayushmann Khurrana, , Kriti Sanon, Nushrat Bharucha and make stylish appearances at the red carpet as they dazzle at an event. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor Ayushmann Khurrana looked very handsome and dapper as he struck a pose at the red carpet of an event. The Vicky Donor actor looked sleek in a black suit and metallic jacket. The combination of metallic with the usual black suit added a lot more weight to the actor's look. The stunning diva from Bollywood Malaika Arora looked every bit the diva she is in a white coloured outfit and hair left open.

The fans were left mesmerized at the stunner's beauty as she made her way to the red carpet. The Panipat actress Kriti Sanon looked dazzling in a red coloured outfit and delicate jewellery. The Luka Chuppi actress Kriti Sanon did a little twirl at the red carpet, sending the fans in a dizzy. The actress, Kriti Sanon looked stunning in her bold red lips, that complimented her outfit. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Nushrat Bharucha looked breath taking in a lavender coloured saree and happily posed for the shutterbugs. The actress who won hearts with her films was all smiles at the red carpet of an event.

The Bala actress Yami Gautam looked every bit the elegant diva she is in a pastel coloured saree. The gorgeous actress Yami Gautam who featured opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the super hit film Vicky Donor posed happily for the photos.

Check out the pictures:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

