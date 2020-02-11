PHOTOS: Baaghi 3 actor Shraddha Kapoor rocks shades of grey and white as she gets papped in the city

Today, Baaghi 3 actress was papped outside a dubbing studio and as always, she rocked her casual look

was last seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D opposite and as we speak, Shraddha Kapoor is a happy soul after she received immense praise for the trailer of Baaghi 3. Yes, it was only a few days back that the makers of Baaghi 3 dropped the trailer of the film online, and ever since, fans have been literally counting days to the films’ release because clearly, Baaghi 3 was a notch higher than its prequel in terms of action, and drama.

That said, today Shraddha Kapoor was papped outside a dubbing studio and in the photos, this Saaho actor was all smiles as she nailed her casual look in grey striped pants and white T-shirt. Also today, the makers of Baaghi 3 dropped a teaser of their first song- Dus Bahane 2.0 on social media and needless to say, both Tiger and Shraddha look badass in, what is touted to be the party anthem of the year.

While Baaghi featured Shraddha and Tiger, Baaghi 2 had Tiger romance and with the third installment of the film, the makers are back with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor. Besides Shraddha and Tiger, Baaghi 3 also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff in lead roles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 will release on March 6, 2020.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

