PHOTOS: Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff flashes his widest smile as he steps out of a dubbing studio in the city

Tiger Shroff has been recently snapped by the paparazzi after stepping out of a dubbing studio. Check out the latest pictures of the Baaghi 3 actor.

Tiger Shroff is undoubtedly one of the most good looking and talented actors of the Hind film industry in current times. Be it his acting prowess, martial art skills or dance moves in movies, the handsome hunk never fails to impress us and his movies are proof! A journey that began with the movie Heropanti back in the year 2016 has reached greater heights now and as luck would have it, Tiger is now one of the most sought after actors.

As we speak of this, the Baaghi 3 actor has been spotted by the paparazzi some time back as he stepped out after a dubbing session from one of the well – known studios of Mumbai city. Tiger flashed his beaming smile and waved back at the shutterbugs while getting clicked by them. Clad in a white shirt, the War actor looked dapper as he sported a light beard. Off late, Tiger has been quite busy with the preparations of Baaghi 3.

Meanwhile, check out the pictures of Tiger Shroff below:

As has been mentioned above, Tiger's next release is the much-anticipated and awaited movie Baaghi 3 co-starring . This is the second time that the two of them will be collaborating for a movie after Baaghi. Most of the scenes from the movie have been shot in the exotic location of Siberia. Apart from Tiger and Shraddha, it also features Riteish Deshmukh and Ankita Lokhande in pivotal roles. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020.

