PHOTOS: Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff greets fans while shooting in Jaipur

As Tiger Shroff is gearing up for Ahmed Khan’s Baaghi 3, he was seen shooting for the movie in Jaipur recently.

If there’s one star who got the tinselvile buzzing with his stellar onscreen performance and impeccable action stunts, it has to be Tiger Shroff. The young star won hearts with his acting prowess, onscreen presence and incredible equation with in War. After basking in the success of Siddharth Anand directorial, Tiger has been shooting for his next movie Baaghi 3 and is said to be turning on the action mode for the movie. As of now, the Heropanti actor is shooting for the movie in the Pink City Jaipur.

Recently, Tiger was spotted shooting in a local house in the city. During the shoot, the location was surrounded by fans who climbed up the stairs of their respective houses to watch Tiger’s shooting. Interestingly, Tiger, who was overwhelmed with the fan’s excitement greeted them from the terrace. He was seen waving as his fans and even flaunted his biceps by striking different poses. In the pictures, the actor was seen wearing a grey coloured vest with denims and sunglasses.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff’s pictures from Baaghi 3 shooting in Jaipur:

To note, the third installment of the Baaghi franchise will also star and Riteish Deshmukh in the lead. The movie will mark Tiger’s second collaboration with Shraddha. The duo had first shared the screen space in 2016 release Baaghi and their chemistry in the movie had received a thumbs up from the audience. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is expected to release on March 6 this year.

Credits :APH

Read More