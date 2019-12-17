PHOTOS: Baaghi 3 actors Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor arrive together at the airport

Baaghi 3 actors Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff have been recently snapped by the paparazzi as they arrived at the airport. Check out their latest pictures.

and Tiger Shroff were last seen together in the movie Baaghi which was released back in the year 2016. Their on – screen chemistry in the movie was loved by the audiences who wanted to see more of them in other projects. Now, this wish has come true as Shraddha and Tiger will be seen together again in Baaghi 3, the third installment of Baaghi franchise. The two of them also jetted off to Serbia sometime back for shooting some scenes.

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff have been snapped together by the shutterbugs in the wee hours as they arrived at the airport together. Shraddha Kapoor looked stunning in a casual red top teamed up with a pair of matching denims and black boots. She tied up her hair into a high bun and also wore a pair of glasses. Tiger Shroff looked dapper in a lavender – coloured t – shirt teamed up with a black jacket and matching denims.

Check out the latest pictures of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor below:

Talking about the movie Baaghi 3, it also stars Riteish Deshmukh in a crucial role apart from Tiger and Shraddha. It features Ankita Lokhande, Ashutosh Rana, Satish Kaushik, Chunky Pandey, Annu Kapoor and others in significant roles. Baaghi 3 has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is directed by Ahmed Khan. It happens to be a spiritual sequel to Baaghi and is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020. Are you excited to watch Tiger and Shraddha together again in Baaghi 3? Do let us know in the comments section.

Credits :Pinkvilla

