PHOTOS: Baaghi 3 actress Shraddha Kapoor is a bundle of happiness as she dines out at a restaurant in the city

Shraddha Kapoor flashes her widest smile while being clicked by the paparazzi on her way to a restaurant. Check out the pictures of the Baaghi 3 actress.

is someone who never fails to catch our attention whenever she makes a public appearance and the reasons are quite obvious. The actress always flashes a beaming smile when being clicked by the paparazzi or while interacting with fans. Apart from that, Shraddha has won millions of hearts with her stellar performances in movies like Ek Villain, 2 States, Chhichore, etc. over the past few years. This has made her one of the most bankable Bollywood actresses too.

As we speak of this, Shraddha Kapoor has been spotted by the paparazzi sometime back as she stepped out in the city to enjoy dinner at a popular restaurant. As usual, the Street Dancer 3D actress flashed her widest smile while being clicked by the shutterbugs. Shraddha looked no less than an urban chic as she wore a white cami top teamed up with a pair of monochrome gingham print trousers and matching heels. Needless to say, the actress looked stunning in a glossy makeup look.

Check out the latest pictures of Shraddha Kapoor below:

On the professional front, Shraddha had a good start this year with the release of her movie Street Dancer 3D in which she was roped in opposite . The Remo D’Souza directorial performed average at the box office. After this, Shraddha will be next seen in Baaghi 3 co-starring Tiger Shroff in the lead role. The action thriller has been directed by Ahmed Khan and is scheduled to be released on March 6, 2020.

