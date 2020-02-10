PHOTOS: Baaghi 3 star Tiger Shroff flaunts his biceps post dubbing; Shraddha Kapoor aces the casual look

Baaghi 3 duo Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor stepped out in the city separately. While Tiger showed off his toned body in a vest, Shraddha nailed a chic yet casual look. Check it out.

Over the past one week, fans have been raving about and Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3. While the trailer of the film has received an exhilarating response, Tiger and Shraddha’s chemistry has also been the talk of the town. Reuniting after Baaghi, Shraddha and Tiger enjoy a massive fan base and the Baaghi franchise is once again bringing together. Amidst this, the two were spotted in the city separately on Monday and their photos are surely a treat for their fans.

On Monday, post dubbing, Tiger stepped out looking fresh and cool. The Baaghi 3 actor posed for the paparazzi before leaving the dubbing studio. In the photos, Tiger is seen sporting a black vest with matching sweatpants and flats. Along with it, one can’t help but notice his ripped biceps and his toned body. Shroff added a cool pair of sunglasses which added a charm to his casual look. He smiled and waved at the paps before leaving from the location.

On the other hand, Shraddha was snapped when she was heading for a shoot at a studio. In the photos, the Baaghi 3 star is seen clad in a striped crop top with dark blue jeans and flats. Along with it, Shraddha is seen with a sweatshirt tied around her waist and a cool pair of sunglasses. The gorgeous star stopped and posed for the paps. As she smiled and waved to them, Shraddha’s casual yet cool look surely proved to be a simple yet trendy style statement.

Meanwhile, in Baaghi 3, Shraddha and Tiger will be seen along with Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande and Jackie Shroff. The shooting has been done in Serbia and Rajasthan. Jackie also joined Tiger for a very special appearance in the film. Photos of the wrap of the film left netizens excited. , who was a part of Baaghi 2, will be seen in a special song with Tiger in Baaghi 3. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and is slated to release on March 6, 2020.

