PHOTOS: Bachchan Pandey actor Akshay Kumar steps out after a jetty ride in the city

Akshay Kumar has been recently spotted by the paparazzi in the city after a jetty ride. Check out the latest pictures of the Bachchan Pandey actor.

Bollywood’s khiladi has been making a lot of headlines off late owing to some of his interesting projects which are coming up this year. The actor has recently completed 29 years in Bollywood much to the excitement of the fans. Akshay is someone who is known not only for his acting prowess but also the hard work that he puts into all his projects. Well, this is the reason why he is also one of the highest paid Bollywood actors!

has been recently snapped by the shutterbugs as he stepped out in the city after a jetty ride. The Bachchan Pandey actor kept it simple as he wore a black jacket teamed up with a pair of matching joggers and white shoes. Khiladi Kumar also sported his signature cap as usual and smiled back at the paparazzi while getting clicked. The actor has been busy off late completing his shoots in and around Mumbai.

Check out the latest pictures of Akshay Kumar below:

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will be seen alongside in the Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi. He will be collaborating with Kiara Advani for the second time in Laxmmi Bomb after Good Newwz. Apart from that, Akshay has been roped in opposite Manushi Chhillar in the biopic titled Prithviraj. The talented actor stunned everyone some time back when he shared the first look of two more upcoming movies – Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom which are scheduled to be released in 2021.

