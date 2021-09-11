PHOTOS: To be mommy Neha Dhupia glows as she steps out for a date night with husband Angad Bedi

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia seems to be soaking in every moment, before she becomes a momma of two. Neha is enjoying the last few weeks of her pregnancy, and the joy and glow on her face are quite evident. The actress is quite active on social media, and has been treating fans to a lot of glimpses of her life with husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr lately. Her adorable pictures, videos, and reels receive a lot of love, and keep fans coming for more. Last night, the paparazzi spotted Neha with husband Angad, as they stepped out for a weekend date.

Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi were spotted by the paparazzi in the city of Mumbai, as the couple stepped out for a date night. There was an unmissable glow on Neha’s face, and she looked quite the pretty sight. Neha opted for a comfortable printed kaftan for her date night outfit. She kept her shoulder-length hair loose, and wore minimal and dewy makeup. The actress finished the look with a shoulder bag and comfortable footwear. Angad was seen opting for comfortable casuals as he wore a round-neck blue tee-shirt paired with denim. He wrapped up the look with a cap and a pair of regular white sneakers.

ALSO READ: Mom to be Neha Dhupia's daughter Mehr turns makeup artist for her shoot; VIDEO Inside

Both husband and wife obliged for pictures, while they stood at a distance with their black masks on.

Check out Neha and Angad’s latest photos:

Last week, Neha had shared a couple of photos from her surprise baby shower. She had said, "I had no idea today’s day would pan out like this … the sweetest “surprise” baby shower….I have to say girls you caught your khufiya Dhupia totally off Gaurd… Followed by an evening with our favourite massis in the making. I love you all loads...agali baar surprise ke pehle thoda bata dena …here’s to the ones who made it and the ones we missed … all my love , always @sakpataudi @radhika_nihalani @nandini79 @manmeetvohra @anxdhupia @babsdhupia @pdhupia @angadbedi @mehrdhupiabedi ."

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Neha Dhupia: 5 moments that prove actress is a master talk show host