PHOTOS: Beauty queen Manushi Chhillar looks ravishing as she arrives at an event
The gorgeous beauty queen Manushi Chhillar looks ravishing as she arrives at the red carpet of an event. The Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar looked stunning in a light coloured outfit. The beauty queen looked every bit the dazzling diva she is in a stylish and chic outfit. The beautiful diva made heads turns as she made her way to the red carpet at an event. The stunner had minimal make up and hair left open. Beauty queen Manushi Chhillar looked mesmerizing in her stylish look and the fans are absolutely delighted. The fans and film audience are now eagerly waiting to see the gorgeous diva on the big screen. As per the latest new reports on the former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar will star in the film titled Prithviraj.
This Bollywood film will see Good Newwz actor Akshay Kumar playing the lead. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting for an update on the film. The reports also suggest that the upcoming film starring beauty queen Manushi Chhillar will have 35 grand sets for its shoot. This news has got the fans and audience members very excited as the film is expected to be shot on grand scale.
The highly anticipated film with Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the lead is expected to be a historical period drama. The characters of the film are not yet revealed but both the lead stars will essay interesting characters. The lavish sets for the Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar will be made in Maharashtra and a few in Rajasthan as per the reports.
Check out the pictures:
Comments
She is a beauty with brain that only a section of our society can understand.In addition to her intellectual ability,How can we ignore her other talents as a beautiful dancer,a painter,a poet,an excellent swimmer,good at studies,fairly tall,her charming smile and so on.
She is not beautiful- naturally because of make up it made her look pretty Nd she look older in age at the age of 22 only whereas alia bhatt is 26 but she look soo young , beautiful ,damm cute Nd have charm than manushi .. ..
absolutely right.but luckily she became miss world. looks have improved.
Right
She is not beautiful
Are you??
Yes alia bhatt look more. Beautiful Nd have charm Nd young looking than manushi.....manushi chillar looking older as she is just 22 Nd alia bhatt she is 26 but still look young .....ananya Pandey look dammn Nd beautiful ,cute Nd have charm as she is 1year younger bthan manushi
This is what i call a beauty!
Thanks bruh, she the best, look at that smile , oof I'm dead, can't handle
