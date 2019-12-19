PHOTOS: Beauty queen Manushi Chhillar looks ravishing as she arrives at an event

Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar looks ravishing as she arrives at the red carpet of an event. Check out the pictures.

The gorgeous beauty queen Manushi Chhillar looks ravishing as she arrives at the red carpet of an event. The Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar looked stunning in a light coloured outfit. The beauty queen looked every bit the dazzling diva she is in a stylish and chic outfit. The beautiful diva made heads turns as she made her way to the red carpet at an event. The stunner had minimal make up and hair left open. Beauty queen Manushi Chhillar looked mesmerizing in her stylish look and the fans are absolutely delighted. The fans and film audience are now eagerly waiting to see the gorgeous diva on the big screen. As per the latest new reports on the former Miss World, Manushi Chhillar will star in the film titled Prithviraj.

This Bollywood film will see Good Newwz actor playing the lead. The fans and audience members are eagerly waiting for an update on the film. The reports also suggest that the upcoming film starring beauty queen Manushi Chhillar will have 35 grand sets for its shoot. This news has got the fans and audience members very excited as the film is expected to be shot on grand scale.

The highly anticipated film with and Manushi Chhillar in the lead is expected to be a historical period drama. The characters of the film are not yet revealed but both the lead stars will essay interesting characters. The lavish sets for the Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar will be made in Maharashtra and a few in Rajasthan as per the reports.

Check out the pictures:

Credits :Viral Bhayani

