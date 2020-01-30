PHOTOS: BFFs Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif catch up with filmmaker Zoya Akhtar; Is a new film on cards?

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt grabbed the headlines after they were papped outside Zoya Akhtar’s residence today.

Bollywood has several BFF jodis but among these and ’s friendship often grabs the headlines. From working out together in the gym to singing praises for each other and even their social media PDA, Alia and Katrina’s bond always make our heart melt. While the divas share a great equation, fans have been quite eager to witness the ladies sharing the screen space on the big screen. So, when, Alia and Katrina were recently papped outside filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s place, speculations turned rife about their collaboration.

In the pictures, Katrina looked like a breath of fresh air as she headed towards Zoya’s residence. The Thugs of Hindostan actress was seen wearing a blue coloured knee-length dress with a white print. She had completed her look with a pair of sneakers and kept her hair locks open. On the other hand, Alia, who was snapped sitting in a car, was seen laughing her heart out as she made her way to meet Zoya.

Take a look at Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif’s pics outside Zoya Akhtar’s residence in Mumbai:

To note, both Alia and Katrina have worked with Zoya Akhtar once in their career so far. While Alia was seen in Zoya’s 2019 release Gully Boy opposite , Katrina made our hearts swoon with her performance in 2011 release Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Although Zoya hasn’t announced her next project, it will be interesting to see Alia and Katrina in one frame. What do you think? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Manav Manglani

