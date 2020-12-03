PHOTOS: Bhumi Pednekar rocks a pant suit ensemble as she goes out and about promoting Durgamati The Myth

On Thursday, Bhumi Pednekar treated the paparazzi as she looked stunning in a grey and white printed pant suit. Check it out below.

Despite the pandemic, Bhumi Pednekar kept her fans and followers hooked to her social media. Not to forget, the actress also was seen in Dolly, Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare on Netflix with Konkona Sen Sharma. Now, as the film business gets back to normal, Bhumi announced a new film with Rajkummar Rao and also has a release lined up this month. For the unversed, Bhumi will be in Durgamati The Myth which will be releasing on Amazon Prime Video.

Ahead of the film's release, Bhumi stepped out in the city for the film's promotions. She was snapped in the suburbs and looked super stylish in a pant suit ensemble. On Thursday, Bhumi treated the paparazzi as she looked stunning in a grey and white printed pant suit.

Bhumi's glam look was very much on point as the actress smiled and laughed as she posed for the paparazzi. Her muted pink lips and kohl-lined eyes were unmissable. Take a look at Bhumi's latest photos below:

In the trailer of Durgamati: The Myth, Bhumi has amped up her intense look in the horror thriller. This is the first time the actress will be experimenting with the horror genre. Speaking about the same, Bhumi recently told TOI, "I knew Durgamati will help me push the envelope and I will get to expand myself as an artiste. It was definitely a huge learning experience for me. Horror is a very tough genre because you have to be convincing to an audience who knows that what they are seeing is not real."

