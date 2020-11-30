PHOTOS: Bhumi Pednekar is a vision in white as she looks stunning in a breezy pleated dress

To make her plain white pleated dress a bit more stylish, Bhumi Pednekar paired it with a black corset belt that looked great and completed her look.

Bhumi Pednekar has been on a roll over the last few weeks. From announcing new films to unveiling her film's trailer, the actress has been making quite a noise on social media. Come December, and Bhumi will be seen in her next film Durgmati The Myth which will hit the streaming platform. And ahead of the film's release, the actress was spotted out and about in the city promoting it.

For the promotions, Bhumi chose an all white outfit with a dash of black as she looked stunning in a breezy pleated white dress. The actress sported heels and completed her look with flawless makeup and her hair on point. Almost reminding us of the iconic Marilyn Monroe's dress flying moment, Bhumi looked regal as she smiled, grinned and waved out to the paps.

To make her plain white pleated dress a bit more stylish, the actress paired it with a black corset belt that looked great and made Bhumi look picture perfect. Check out Bhumi Pednekar's latest photos below:

Meanwhile, in her upcoming film, Bhumi will be experimenting with the horror genre for the first time. Speaking about the same, in an interview to TOI, Bhumi said, "I knew it (Durgamati) will help me push the envelope and I will get to expand myself as an artiste. It was definitely a huge learning experience for me. Horror is a very tough genre because you have to be convincing to an audience who knows that what they are seeing is not real."

