PHOTOS: The Big Bull's Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Nikita Dutta arrive on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

Abhishek Bachchan and Nikita Dutta's The Big Bull has been co-produced by Ajay Devgn. It will be released on an OTT platform.

This year the shoots and production processes of many movies got delayed owing to the COVID-19 crisis. However, with the beginning of the unlock phase, all the pending shoots have resumed. One can expect a good lot of movies that will be released by the end of this year or in 2021. Among the most talked-about movies of current times is The Big Bull. Just like many other movies, it will also be released on an OTT platform soon.

Recently, the paparazzi caught a glimpse of The Big Bull star cast including Abhishek Bachchan and Nikita Dutta as they arrived at the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for promotion. They have been accompanied by himself who has co-produced the biographical drama. The actor and Junior Bachchan looked quite happy as they posed for the shutterbugs together. While Ajay is wearing a black t-shirt and jeans, Abhishek, on the other hand, is clad in a floral shirt, blue blazer, and white pants.

Check out the picture below:

Talking about Nikita Dutta, the actress looks stunning in floral pink co-ords as she flashes her beaming smile while posing. However, another member of the movie’s lead cast, Ileana D’Cruz, is missing from the scene. The Big Bull’s shooting schedule began in September 2019. It has been directed by Kookie Gulati. At around the same time, the makers had released the first-ever poster of the movie on social media. As mentioned earlier, it will be released on Disney+ Hotstar instead of the theatres.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Bachchan & Ileana D'Cruz starrer The Big Bull being readied for a digital release

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×