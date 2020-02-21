PHOTOS: Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma turns into a golden girl as she walks on red carpet during award show

Mahira Sharma, who was seen on Bigg Boss 13 lately, made heads turn with her swag as she appeared on an award show.

It’s been almost a week since Bigg Boss 13 has come to an end and its contestants are already creating a buzz in the town. The contestants have not only become a household name post their stint on the show, but their style statements are also grabbing the eyeballs. Amid these, Mahira Sharma, who was among the top 7 contestants of the popular reality show, has been making the heads turn with her fashion choices ever since she stepped out of the Bigg Boss house.

Recently, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant made an appearance during an award show and her red carpet look has been winning the hearts. Mahira wore a shimmery golden coloured floor touching gown with thin straps. The diva completed her look with minimal jewellery with open hair locks. Mahira’s poise did make heads turn and the model turned actress certainly managed to impress the fashion police with her panache.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 13 fame Mahira Sharma’s red carpet pics:

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time that Mahira Sharma’s style statement has grabbed the headlines. Earlier, the diva came on the radar of the trolls after she replicated ’s IIFA 2019 look for the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale. However, Mahira shut the trolls in an epic way and stated that there isn’t any harm from taking inspiration from a Bollywood star. "I don't understand what is there to be trolled here? Alia Bhatt is a youth icon and even if I tried what she had tried once what is the harm?" she had stated.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More