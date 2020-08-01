  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

PHOTOS: Bihar police arrive at Rumy Jafry's house; Writer director gets surrounded by media

The Bihar police arrived at Rumy Jafry's home. Previously, it was reported the writer cum director was summoned by Mumbai Police for questioning in relation to the case of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
12310 reads Mumbai
Photos,Rumy Jafry,Bihar PolicePHOTOS: Bihar police arrive at Rumy Jafry's house; Writer director gets surrounded by media
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Writer director Rumy Jafry was clicked by shutterbugs as he was surrounded by the media. The latest news update states that the writer cum director met up with Bihar police today. The Bihar police arrived at the writer cum director Rumy Jafry's home. Previously, it was reported the writer cum director was summoned by Mumbai Police for questioning in relation to the case of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The news reports state that Rumy Jafry was questioned about his film with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The news reports also stated how Rumy Jafry was quizzed about the late actor's mental health. Writer director Rumy Jafry reportedly told, The Times of India that he had arrived for questioning at 3 pm and got done at 7 pm. Now, in the latest development in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the Bihar police arrived at the writer cum director's home. Rumy Jafry was clicked by the shutterbugs as he got surrounded by the media reporters.

Check out the photos

The Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has reportedly said that the Bihar police will carry on with their investigation as the FIR has been filed by the late actor's family. The CM further adds that if the late actor's father is not satisfied with their investigation, he can demand for a CBI probe into the case. The Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also reportedly said that people should cooperate in the late actor's case.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput was anxious after ex manager Disha's death, wanted to leave the industry: Report)

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement