PHOTOS: Bihar police arrive at Rumy Jafry's house; Writer director gets surrounded by media

The Bihar police arrived at Rumy Jafry's home. Previously, it was reported the writer cum director was summoned by Mumbai Police for questioning in relation to the case of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Writer director Rumy Jafry was clicked by shutterbugs as he was surrounded by the media. The latest news update states that the writer cum director met up with Bihar police today. The Bihar police arrived at the writer cum director Rumy Jafry's home. Previously, it was reported the writer cum director was summoned by Mumbai Police for questioning in relation to the case of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The news reports state that Rumy Jafry was questioned about his film with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The news reports also stated how Rumy Jafry was quizzed about the late actor's mental health. Writer director Rumy Jafry reportedly told, The Times of India that he had arrived for questioning at 3 pm and got done at 7 pm. Now, in the latest development in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the Bihar police arrived at the writer cum director's home. Rumy Jafry was clicked by the shutterbugs as he got surrounded by the media reporters.

The Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has reportedly said that the Bihar police will carry on with their investigation as the FIR has been filed by the late actor's family. The CM further adds that if the late actor's father is not satisfied with their investigation, he can demand for a CBI probe into the case. The Bihar CM Nitish Kumar also reportedly said that people should cooperate in the late actor's case.

