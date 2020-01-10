PHOTOS: Birthday boy Hrithik Roshan greets fans from his house and looks overwhelmed with all the love

Hrithik Roshan, who turned a year older, was wished by thousands of his fans who gathered outside his house to wish him. Overwhelmed with the love, the superstar greeted them for his house.

January 10 happens to be a special day for ’s fans as it marks the Super 30 star’s birthday. This year, the green-eyed superstar will be completing two decades in the industry and has been enjoying a massive fan following since he made his debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai in 2000. Post the film’s release, Hrithik became an overnight sensation and there has been no looking back for him. From being termed as a chocolate boy to winning hearts with his Greek God looks, Hrithik aces the art of making the ladies go weak on their knees.

Given his huge fan following, it was obvious that he was inundated with best wishes as he turned a year older today. In fact, his fans gathered outside his house in large number to wish Hrithik on his birthday. Overwhelmed by the love coming his way, the War star was papped greeting his fans from the balcony. In the pictures, Hrithik came out in his balcony to greet his fans and waved at them. Dressed in a black jacket and a cap, the superstar was all smiles as came out in the balcony to greet them.

Take a look at Hrithik Roshan’s pics greeting his fans:

Talking about the work front, Hrithik gave two box office hits in 2019 with Super 30 and War. While there have been speculations about his next movie, the superstar is yet to make an official announcement about the same.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More