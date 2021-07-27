PHOTOS: Birthday girl Kriti Sanon slays in a neon green outfit as she cuts a cake with the paparazzi.

Birthday girl Kriti Sanon is celebrating big! The actress, who completes another year round the sun today, celebrated her special day with the media clan as she stepped out for appearances. Kriti was snapped by the paparazzi on the sets of a reality show and to make the day a memorable one, the paparazzi got the actress a birthday cake.

Kriti Sanon dished out birthday vibes as she slayed in a neon green outfit and strappy heels. In the photos, the actress was evidently in a great mood as she put her several goofy expressions on display. From making a heart gesture to goofily winking at the camera, Kriti Sanon looked all things happy.

Kriti then went on to cut her birthday cake as they sang 'Happy Birthday' for the Luka Chuppi actress. Before bidding goodbye, the actress posed for a last round of photos and headed inside her vanity van. Check out Kriti Sanon's photos and her stunning 31st birthday look below:

