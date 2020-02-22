PHOTOS: Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor is all smiles for the paparazzi as he steps out with Ayan Mukerji

As fans are looking forward to the release of Brahmastra, Ranbir Kapoor was spotted with director Ayan Mukerji outside Dharma Productions’ office.

Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated movies of the year and it has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie, which happens to be a trilogy fantasy drama, features , and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. While the team is working hard for the movie, fans are certainly excited to witness this fantasy drama unfold on the big screen. In fact, Brahmastra logo release also left the fans excited about this Ayan Mukerji directorial.

And while fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Brahmastra in December this year, lead actor Ranbir Kapoor was papped with director Ayan Mukerji as the duo walked out of the Dharma Productions’ office in the city today. To note, the fantasy drama is being jointly produced by ’s Dharma Production and Ranbir. In the pictures, the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor was exuding charm in his casual wear as he wore a grey t-shirt with a black cap. Ranbir was all smiles and waved at the paparazzi as he made his way to his car. On the other hand, Ayan Mukerji was spotted in a white t-shirt with military green trousers and sneakers.

Talking about Brahmastra, the movie has been in the making for around two years and will also star and Nagarjuna Akkineni in key roles. After procrastinating the release several teams, Ayan recently announced that the first part of the trilogy will be releasing on December 4, 2020.

