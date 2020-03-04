PHOTOS: Coolie No. 1 actor Varun Dhawan smiles back at the paparazzi as he hits the gym

Varun Dhawan has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as he stepped out in the city to hit the gym. Check out the pictures of the Coolie No. 1 actor.

never fails to grab attention whenever he makes a public appearance. The Badlapur actor is known to be a fitness freak and loves to spend time working out at the gym. This is the reason why the paparazzi often spot him after his workout sessions. The actor is back to work again after the release of his latest movie Street Dancer 3D co-starring which has received average response from the audiences and film critics alike.

In the midst of all this, Varun has been spotted by the shutterbugs and onlookers again as he stepped out in the city to hit the gym a few hours back. The Coolie No. 1 actor who is known for his humble and friendly nature is also seen smiling back at the paparazzi while getting clicked by them. Varun looks dapper as he sports a red t-shirt teamed up with a blue casual shirt and matching ripped jeans. The actor wears a pair of matching shoes that compliment his entire outfit.

Check out the pictures of Varun Dhawan below:

On the professional front, Varun will be collaborating with Sara Ali Khan for the first time in Coolie No. 1. The comedy-drama has been directed by his father David Dhawan and its shooting schedule has been wrapped up a few days back. It is a remake of the 1995 movie of the same name featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead roles. Varun has also been roped in opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Mr. Lele.

