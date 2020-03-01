PHOTOS: Coolie No. 1 couple Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan flaunt their flawless smile as they pose together

Days after the team of Coolie No.1 wrapped the shooting, Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan was papped together in the city.

It has been long since and Sara Ali Khan announced the wrap of their upcoming movie Coolie No.1. The duo had shared pictures from their Goa schedule and got the fans excited about the movie. To note, Coolie No. 1 has been one of the most anticipated releases of the year and marks Varun and Sara’s first collaboration. And while fans are looking forward to their onscreen chemistry, this Coolie No.1 jodi hogged the spotlight as they were papped together in the city today.

In the pictures, Sara won hearts with her uber cool and trendy outfit which happened to be a white and blue long kurta with a matching palazzo. On the other hand, Varun looked dapper in his neon orange jacket which he had paired with a white t-shirt, denims and white sneakers. The duo was seen posing happily for the celebrities and also shared some fun moments together. Needless to say, their flawless smile did make many skip a heartbeat.

Take a look at Coolie No.1 stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s recent pics:

Talking about Coolie No.1, this David Dhawan directorial happens to be the modern age remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1995 release of the same name. While Varun will be playing Govinda’s role, Sara will be stepping into Karisma’s role for the movie. It is reported that the duo will also be recreating the popular track ‘Husn Hai Suhana’ for this remake. Coolie No.1 is slated to release on May 1 this year.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More