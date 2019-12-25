PHOTOS: Dabangg 3 actor Salman Khan arrives at sister Arpita Khan Sharma's Christmas bash

Salman Khan has been snapped by the shutterbugs as he arrived for attending the Christmas bash organized by sister Arpita Khan Sharma. Check out his latest pictures.

is currently on cloud nine as his latest movie Dabangg 3 has performed well at the box office and lived up to the expectations of the fans. The movie which was released on December 20, 2019 has been declared a super hit! For the unversed, Dabangg 3 witnessed Salman Khan reprising his role as Chulbul Pandey with reprising her role as his wife. Arbaaz Khan, Saiee Manjrekar and Kichcha Sudeep also played pivotal roles in the movie.

Recently, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and husband Aayush Sharma organized a Christmas party for their son Ahil Sharma. The Dabangg 3 actor has been snapped by the paparazzi as he arrived for attending the celebrations. Salman looked dapper and suave in a blue gingham print shirt teamed up with a black t – shirt and matching trousers. The superstar wore a pair of black casual shoes which further complimented his entire outfit.

Check out the latest pictures of Salman Khan below:

On the professional front, Salman will be next seen in the movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai co – starring , Jackie Shroff and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. It happens to be an action flick which has been directed by Prabhu Deva. Co – produced by Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri, the movie also stars Gautam Gulati of Bigg Boss fame and Zarina Wahab in pivotal roles. For the unversed, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has been scheduled for an Eid 2020 release next year.

