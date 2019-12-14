PHOTOS: Dabangg 3 actor Salman Khan kills it again with his charming look as he steps out in the city

Dabangg 3 actor Salman Khan has been recently snapped by the paparazzi as he stepped out in the city. Check out his latest pictures.

is undoubtedly one of the most popular Bollywood actors. The Dabangg actor has been winning the hearts of the fans for more than two decades. Salman, who is currently in his 50s, can make anyone go weak on their knees even now with his good looks and charming personality. The superstar is now gearing up for his next and the most – awaited movie Dabangg 3 which is just a few days away from its grand release into the theatres.

The Kick actor is known not only for his brilliant performances in his movies but also his unique style statements. The paparazzi often wait eagerly to click him whenever he makes a public appearance. Recently, Salman Khan has been snapped by the shutterbugs yet again as he stepped out in the city. The superstar looked suave as usual in a grey t – shirt teamed up with a pair of matching denims and shoes.

Check out the latest pictures of Salman Khan below:

Talking about his upcoming movie Dabangg 3, Salman will be reprising his role as Chulbul Pandey aka Robinhood Pandey. Moreover, will reprise her role as his on – screen wife Rajjo. Dabangg 3’s surprise packages are debutant Saiee Manjrekar who is the daughter of Mahesh Manjrekar and South superstar Kichcha Sudeep who plays the antagonist. The movie has been directed by Prabhu Deva and is scheduled to be released on December 20, 2019. Some of the songs of Dabangg 3 like Yu Karke, Naina Lade and Munna Badnam Hua have already become chartbusters.

