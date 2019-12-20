Deepika Padukone aces yet another airport look giving away major winter outfit inspiration; See Pics

Deepika Padukone was snapped at the airport as she returned to Mumbai earlier in the evening today. Check out the photos here.

is definitely the most loved actresses, and she is so, for more than just the movies, or her fashion, but for everything that she stands for. Time and again, the actress has won our hearts with things she has said, or simply gestures that she has pulled off. And today evening she was snapped at the airport as she returned to Mumbai post attending an event.

For her airport look, she was dressed in neutral shades, giving out major winter look inspiration. Just like so many of her airport looks, for her look tonight, she put together a turtleneck sweater with loose pants and sneakers to go with it. She tied her hair into a ponytail and had Cateye sunglasses to go with it. She also had a brown backpack along with golden rings with it.

Check out Deepika Padukone's photos here:

On the work front, Deepika is gearing up for her next release Chhapaak, slated for a release on January 10, 2020. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey and is directed by Meghna Gulzar. Chhapaak narrates the real life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal.

