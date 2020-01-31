PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone is acing the rockstar chic look in black as she gets papped at the airport

On the work front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak starring Vikrant Massey

Besides of course, her red carpet appearances and award night looks, what we totally love about are her airport looks because this Chennai Express actress always shells out major airport goals. And today, Deepika brightened up the day as she made her way to the Mumbai airport and in the photos, Deepika aced her rockstar chic look in black joggers, bomber jacket and front knot top. As soon as Deepika stepped out of the car, she was all smiles and waved at the paparazzi.

Now yesterday, a video of Deepika was going viral on social media wherein she was asked about trolls down voting Chhapaak on IMDb and to this, Deepika had a rather witty and filmy reply as she said that the ratings might have changed but her mind hasn’t. Talking about Chhapaak, the film revolves around the true life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. However, the film could not create a stir at the box office, as the film opened to mixed reviews from the critics.

Post Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone will soon start shooting for Shakun Batra’s untitled film starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, and recently, Deepika has been frequenting Shakun’s office for readings. Also, during a recent interaction, when Deepika Padukone was asked about Shakun’s film, this Padmaavat actress had said that she is a big fan of Shakun’s work because he is beautiful when it comes to dealing with interpersonal relationships. Also, Deepika had said that Shakun’s untitled film is a story about two couples and creatively, she was in fact, looking forward to doing something in this space.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Read More