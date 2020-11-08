PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi papped as they leave post shoot in the city

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi were spotted after they got done with their shoot in the city.

Bollywood actors , Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi were clicked by the shutterbugs after the stars finished their shoot in the city. The Padmaavat actress Deepika Padukone was seen in a casual avatar. The diva was sporting a white coloured t-shirt with sunglasses and a mask. The gorgeous actress kept her look cool and comfortable. On the other hand, the Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday was spotted in a white coloured t-shirt and pink mask. The Gully Boy actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi is also spotted in a casual avatar.

The dynamic trio was spotted after they got done with their shoot in the city. The Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi were in Goa to shoot for the upcoming film by director Shakun Batra. Ever since the film was announced the fans and film audiences were left intrigued as to what will the much awaited film has to offer. The three Bollywood actors were seen in stylish avatars as they got done with their filming work in the city.

Check out the photos

The trio was also previously spotted at a private Mumbai airport. The fans and followers of Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhanth Chaturvedi are always delighted to see their favourite stars. The audience members are eagerly waiting to see the Shakun Batra film on the big screen.

(ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant keep it casual as they drop by Karan Johar’s Dharma office)

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Share your comment ×