PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday & M C Sher are all smiles as they get papped at Karan Johar’s office

Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi will share screen space in Shakun Batra’s untitled film

Now that the shooting of Shakun Batra’s untitled film is soon going to start in March, today, the lead cast of the film- , Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher were snapped in the city as they headed to for a meeting at ’s office for a meeting. In the photos, Deepika Padukone was seen wearing an all black attire while Ananya Panday was seen wearing a colorful tee and this Pati Patni Aur Woh actress was all smiles as she waved at the paparazzi. As for Siddhant Chaturvedi aka M C Sher, he was seen grabbing a quick bite of a sandwich before he headed for the meeting.

Ever since it was announced that Shakun Batra has roped in Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi for his next film, fans have been super excited to see this unique pairing in a film. During a recent interview, when Ananya Panday was asked about working with Deepika Padukone, the young actress had said that she is delighted that she can tick it off her wish list because she always wanted to work with Deepika.

Also, when recently, Deepika Padukone was asked about Shakun’s film, this Padmaavat actress had said that she is a big fan of Shakun’s work because he is beautiful when it comes to dealing with interpersonal relationships. When Deepika was quizzed about the yet to be titled film, she said that the film is a story about two couples and creatively, she was in fact, looking forward to doing something in this space. As per latest reports, the film will go on floors in March and before the film rolls, the cast of the film will attend reading sessions and workshops to develop a comfort level with each other.

