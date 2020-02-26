PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn get spotted at a dubbing studio; Is a new film on the cards

Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn get spotted at a dubbing studio with director Kabir Khan and we wonder is a new film on the cards? or is Ajay Devgn playing a cameo role in '83? or it is just a sheer coincidence?

After impressing the fans with her awe-inspiring performance in Chhapaak, is pulling up her socks for her upcoming projects. The actress returned to the silver screen with Chhapaak, putting an end to her 2 years gap after her blockbuster film Padmaavat that released in 2018. On the other hand, too returned to the celluloid giving a blockbuster hit Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior that became one of the highest-grossing films in Bollywood.

As the two actors have marked their big comeback on the screen this year, the fact that both of them were spotted at a dubbing studio a while ago gives rise to a number of speculations. Recently, Deepika Padukone and Ajay Devgn were papped outside a dubbing studio and we wonder is a new film on the cards? Director Kabir Khan too was spotted with them and this makes us put on our thinking caps. Is Ajay Devgn playing a cameo role in Kabir Khan's upcoming '83 or is it a new collaboration between Deepika Padukone, Ajay Devgn, and Kabir Khan or just a sheer coincidence?

Deepika Padukone opted for all black as she headed to the dubbing studio while Ajay Devgn was spotted in a white tee. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Deepika will soon be seen playing Romi Devi in Kabir Khan's 83. She has also been roped in alongside Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra's next film and she will be seen playing the lead in Madhu Mantena's Mahabharata. On the other end, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for Bhuj: The Pride of India, RRR, Maidaan, and Sooryavanshi.

