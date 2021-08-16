PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all things love as they walk hand in hand at the airport

If you think of power couples, Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh would surely be somewhere at the top. The ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ actors make one of the most popular, loved, and successful couples in B-Town. The duo has appeared and sizzled together on the big screens several times, and this on-screen chemistry translates into their off-screen lives very well. Be it their fun videos on social media, or their public appearances together, the two of them never fail to dish out couple goals.

On Sunday, August 15th, both husband and wife were spotted together at the airport. Both Ranveer and Deepika kept their airport looks casual, comfortable, and stylish. Ranveer was seen wearing a black round-neck tee-shirt that he paired with ripped denim, and grey and white sneakers. The ‘Gully Boy’ actor completed the look with a black face mask and a pair of black sunglasses. While Ranveer opted for black, Deepika’s outfit offered some contrast as she aced the all-white look beautifully.

Deepika donned a plain white round-neck tee, that she paired with off-white trousers. The actress also wore a white face mask and sneakers. Deepika completed the look with a top bun, golden hoop earrings, and a golden chain.

The two walked hand-in-hand, as the shutterbugs clicked them from a distance.

Check out Deepika and Ranveer’s latest photos here:

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Shakun Batra’s next film, which is yet to be named. The film wrapped up the shoot just a few days back and will feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday as well. Ranveer has quite a few upcoming releases in his kitty, like, ‘Sooryavanshi’, ’83’, ‘Cirkus’, and ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’.

